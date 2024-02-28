Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,631 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NiSource by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 270,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,930,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,001,000 after purchasing an additional 138,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 1.2 %

NiSource stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

