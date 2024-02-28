Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

