Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 31.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,404,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,712,000 after buying an additional 79,881 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

