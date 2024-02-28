Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

