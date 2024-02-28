Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 214 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

