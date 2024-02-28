Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,113 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.