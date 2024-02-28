Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in LKQ by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 43,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 222.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,048,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,944,000 after purchasing an additional 132,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

