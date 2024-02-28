Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 12.2 %
Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 1,659,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,398. The stock has a market cap of $578.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics
In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
