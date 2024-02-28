Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 1,659,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,398. The stock has a market cap of $578.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 552.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRSN

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.