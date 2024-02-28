Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,018.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of META traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $486.13. 6,859,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,736,408. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.38 and a 200-day moving average of $345.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,086 shares of company stock valued at $409,170,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.