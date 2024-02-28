Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 8.4% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.58. 6,650,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,729,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $9,060,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,086 shares of company stock worth $409,170,528. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.