Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,086 shares of company stock valued at $409,170,528. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.13. 8,419,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,771,670. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $494.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

