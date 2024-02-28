Meter Governance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $388,501.51 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $59.94 million and $388,501.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,110,512 coins and its circulating supply is 22,361,631 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

