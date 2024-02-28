MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 806.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,952. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

