MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in MetLife were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

