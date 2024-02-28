MidCap Financial Investment Co. to Issue — Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:MFICL)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5096 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MFICL opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $25.70.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MidCap Financial Investment
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.