Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at HSBC

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 10.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.