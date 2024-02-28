Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,212.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 4.9 %

TIGO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.