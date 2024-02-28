Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

NYSE TAP.A opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $79.98.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

