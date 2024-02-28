Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

