Morgan Stanley Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $608.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after buying an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 1,259,000 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

