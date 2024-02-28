Morgan Stanley Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $16.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

BMBL stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,554. Bumble has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Bumble by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

