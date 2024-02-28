Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 33,072 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,220. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

