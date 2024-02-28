Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 5,574 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

