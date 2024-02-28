Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 136.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,886,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

