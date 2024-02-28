Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1,743.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3,182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 356,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in NIKE by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 612,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 51,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 1,169,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.