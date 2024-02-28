Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,757,006. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

