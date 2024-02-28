Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Yum China worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Up 1.2 %

YUMC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 696,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,756. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

