Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 21,862 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.39. 223,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

