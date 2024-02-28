Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 2,710 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average is $244.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

