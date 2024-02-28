Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 2,966 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 1,589,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.
Halliburton Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halliburton
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.