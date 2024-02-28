Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 2,966 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 1,589,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

