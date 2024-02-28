Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 9,323 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 9,120,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,424,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

