Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.65. 128,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.94.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

