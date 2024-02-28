Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $23.69 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.99% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,191,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20,659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 95,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

