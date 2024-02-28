Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 210.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

EFX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.23. The stock had a trading volume of 87,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,645. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

