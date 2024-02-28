Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 223,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,661. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

