Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.85. 591,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,155. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $219.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

