Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 6,674,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,903,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

