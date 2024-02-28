Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Hanesbrands worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
NYSE HBI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,256. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.
Get Our Latest Report on Hanesbrands
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.