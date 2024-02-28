Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Hanesbrands worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,256. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Hanesbrands

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.