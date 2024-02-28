Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after acquiring an additional 343,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.75. 198,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $258.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

