Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 81,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

