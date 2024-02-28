Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after buying an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 273,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

