Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 300,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPB

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.