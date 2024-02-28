Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 16 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $35.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,990.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,687.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,610.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,008.00. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,928.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

