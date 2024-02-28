Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.10. 461,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

