Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 571,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,566. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

