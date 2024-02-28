Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.13. 612,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.93. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.14. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

