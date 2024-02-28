Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,800 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. 137,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,006. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

