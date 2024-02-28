Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 277 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NFLX stock traded down $8.37 on Wednesday, hitting $593.30. 877,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,569. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $605.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.