Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 337 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of WPP worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in WPP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WPP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WPP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,062. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

