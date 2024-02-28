Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 768.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.76. 21,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.83.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Crane



Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

